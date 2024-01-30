Dana White explains why Sean Strickland will not be silenced despite the UFC CEO disagreeing with "95% of what he says"

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland's outspoken personality and revealed that he disagreed with most of what the former UFC middleweight champion said. However, he defended Strickland's right to express himself and confirmed that the promotion wouldn't censor him.

Strickland is widely known for his forthright manner of speaking in public and often voices his unfiltered opinions on sensitive social issues without reservation. 'Tarzan' recently caused a significant stir among the MMA community on social media after sounding off on the LGBTQ+ community during the UFC 297 pre-fight press conferences.

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath, many slammed Strickland's comments for being insensitive and callous. However, other fans defended the 32-year-old's freedom of expression and backed him against the online backlash.

In a recent interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, White addressed Strickland's outspokenness and said:

"This is America. Everybody can have their own opinion. I'm not telling anybody what to do, what to say, how to feel, we're human beings in America... Sean Strickland said a lot of things. I don't agree with 95% of what this guy says, but it's his right to say it. And if you don't like it, tune in on Saturday night, he's gonna be getting punched in the face. If you don't like him, you get to see him get punched in the face."

Expand Tweet

Watch the full video here:

Dana White on Sean Strickland losing to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297

Sean Strickland went up against Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title fight in the main event of UFC 297. After five hard-fought rounds, 'Stillknocks' won the bout via split decision and took home the 185-pound strap.

Given the closely contested nature of the fight, many thought Strickland was robbed and should've gotten his hand raised. Dana White was among those who thought 'Tarzan' deserved to win. However, he admitted that it was a close fight.

At the post-fight presser, the UFC CEO addressed the du Plessis-Strickland fight result and said:

"I had it 2-2 going into the last round, and I thought that Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. It was a close fight... I had it even going into the fifth round, and this is the round to see who wants it. They both started to turn it up a little bit."

Expand Tweet