I beat the s**t out of Bellagio and Caeser's Palace - Dana White explains his winning approach to gambling

UFC president Dana White has an immense love for gambling, particularly blackjack. The self-proclaimed "degenerate" has had so much success at the game that he has even been banned from multiple casinos in the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a recent interview with TorchPro, White was asked about his love of gambling. The UFC honcho explained that casinos are designed to make one lose, so when someone like him wins constantly, it completely dents their business model. White claimed that he "cuts deals" with casinos to let him play, revealing that The Bellagio recently brought him in:

"More casinos are becoming more open. The Bellagio just brought me in and has accepted me, we'll see how long this lasts because last weekend I beat the living f***ing dog s**t out of them and then last night I slapped the s**t out of Caesar's Palace."

Dana White went on to praise Caesar's Palace, stating that anyone looking to play high stakes will be treated right by the iconic establishment. While explaining why casinos don't like him, White noted that it wasn't just that he wins but how he plays. He said that too many people come to casinos simply to have fun, don't pay attention, and think they're going to make obscene amounts of money instead of quitting while they're ahead.

"I'm not there to have fun... I'm there to win... I bet as high as they will let me bet, and if I bet $75,000 and I win two f***ing hands, I leave. I just won $150,000, right? It might take me 3 hours, it might take me 3 seconds, you know what I mean? No matter how long it takes me, I'm leaving. That's why they hate me... I play to win. I don't go there to f**k around... I'm there to kick their f***ing d**k in the dirt," said White.

Dana White once lost $1 million on a boxing bet

During his appearance on the Full Send podcast last year, the UFC president revealed that the biggest sports bet he lost was a whopping $1 million on a boxing match.

The fight in question was Jermain Taylor vs. Kelly Pavlik for the WBC, WBO, and The Ring middleweight titles on September 29, 2007. Given Taylor's history of winning an Olympic bronze medal and being undefeated in 27 professional fights until his clash with Pavlik, Dana White was confident the champion would comfortably beat his opponent.

However, after being dropped in the first round, the underdog Pavlik shocked the world by beating Taylor via TKO in the seventh round. Dana White stated he was on vacation in Cabo and the upset ruined his entire holiday.

