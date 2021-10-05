When Dana White admitted to being a 'degenerate' because of his love for gambling 

Dana White spoke about his passion for gambling in an interview with ESPN Sports Betting's YouTube channel. Revealing his addiction, the UFC president said:

"I play table games too much. I'm a degenerate... I'm a degenerate, I love to gamble. [I've gone without betting] probably seven to eight months, it was during COVID! You couldn't go anywhere, you couldn't do anything so I didn't."

White's love for gambling is widely known in the MMA community.

In a video, Dana White gave the audience a sneak-peak into his world of wagers. He was also banned from a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, for winning large sums of money playing Blackjack.

TMZ @TMZ UFC President, Dana White, was banned from gambling at a Vegas casino for WHAT?!? tmz.me/Z0mu1YU http://t.co/XFZTkAR6Mo UFC President, Dana White, was banned from gambling at a Vegas casino for WHAT?!? tmz.me/Z0mu1YU http://t.co/XFZTkAR6Mo

While on his way out of the casino, Dana White said

“This is crazy, but I’ve been on this winning streak, I started playing cards, I took a year off, and then I started playing cards again December 21 [2013]. I have not lost a night of cards since December 21 and I just hit them again. This is like my part-time job, I work in the UFC all day and play cards at night.”

Colby Covington tracked down Dana White at a Las Vegas casino in 2019 while he was gambling

On March 1, 2019, Colby Covington walked up to Dana White at a casino in Las Vegas. The UFC president was in Sin City to oversee a welterweight championship match between Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman at UFC 235.

Covington approached Dana White to question him about why he didn't get the title shot instead of Usman. The UFC president was visibly furious about the incident and asked 'Chaos' to "stop filming."

Matthew Wells @MrMWells Here is Colby Covington looking for (and finding!) Dana White, who was gambling at the Palms, to confront him about why he is not fighting for the title at #UFC235 this weekend. Here is Colby Covington looking for (and finding!) Dana White, who was gambling at the Palms, to confront him about why he is not fighting for the title at #UFC235 this weekend. https://t.co/ej98P2hvXz

Dana White responded to the confrontation with Covington at a press conference the next day. He revealed that 'Chaos' was originally offered the fight against Tyron Woodley but didn't accept it. White also addressed the situation at the casino and said the pair were 'cool' and had no bad blood between them.

