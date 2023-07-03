Dana White exposed: 'Sh**ty bosses' dangled huge Daniel Cormier fight only to never send contract, says ex-UFC fighter

Former UFC heavyweight champion has exposed Dana White for dangling a potential fight against Daniel Cormier.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Tim Sylvia opened up about how he was about to make a comeback to the UFC sometime around 2011. However, it never happened because the UFC president changed his mind.

Tim Sylvia revealed that he was approached by Strikeforce, a now-defunct company that was owned by the UFC. He was offered a three-fight contract, with Daniel Cormier being his first opponent. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion claimed that despite signing the contract, the promotion didn't reach out to him again. He said:

"They asked me to fight DC and we said yes and they guaranteed two more fights win or lose with the DC fight...we agreed to it, it was a pretty good contract...we signed it we sent it off and they never sent it back. [22:45]"

While further speaking about how he has never seen Dana White since then, Tim Sylvia said:

"Never seen him, never seen him face to face and I don't think I ever will...I don't care I have nothing to say...There's nothing else to say, I was just a general employee and they were sh**ty bosses I guess you can say you know? And that's obvious, that's the truth because I'm not the only one that is still going on here. I mean they disrespect fighters all the time. [26:15]"

Dana White speaks about Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk

The UFC president seems to be certain that a potential fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will generate more money than any fight in the history of combat sports. Interestingly, White has had conversations with the two tech giants about making the fight happen in his promotion as well.

Speaking about it during an interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White claimed that this would be the "biggest fight in history." He said:

“This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would wanna see it.”

