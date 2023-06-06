Dana White exposes Conor McGregor fraud account for hilarious attempt at conning

UFC president Dana White has exposed a fraud account of Conor McGregor for trying to lure money.

In a rather hilarious turn of events, an individual posing as 'The Notorious' sent Instagram messages to somebody and tried to ask for money claiming to be stuck at the airport after losing his credit card. Interestingly, the message also noted that Dana White was along with him at the time.

The messages read:

"Hi I'm Conor McGregor, the double champ, I'm stuck in the airport and i lost my credit card. I need money or I'll miss the Nunes fight. Could you send me $100 in amazon gift cards?"

"There's also Dana White with me"

"Hi, this is Dana. How you doing?"

Upon being made aware of this, Dana White took to Instagram to expose the fraud account's hilarious attempt at conning and said:

"@thenotoriousmma Seems LEGIT"

Dana White's skeptical response casts doubt over Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Dana White recently gave a concerning response after being asked for an update about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. Having gone up against each other as opposing coaches in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, the two are slated to lock horns by the end of the year.

However, the UFC has failed to announce a date and venue for the fight. The same has raised a lot of speculation surrounding the fight with many suggesting that the bout may never take place.

Dana White was asked to give an update regarding the highly anticipated fight during the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference this past weekend. White detailed a recent phone call with 'The Notorious' and said:

“First of all, Conor called me a couple days ago and loved the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter, and saying how happy he was to be a part of it and I think being here and part of the environment and everything else, he felt it again and felt like he wants to get back to fight. The one thing you guys have to understand is this kid has so much money. It’s like Khabib now. These guys got sh*tloads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys in and get them to get in and fight."

