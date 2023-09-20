Dana White expresses unwavering dedication to sustaining Noche UFC's success 'for the rest of his reign' as CEO of the organization

Dana White was not present for Noche UFC as he was on vacation. Despite this, the UFC's newly named CEO has revealed that the event was a success and that he plans to hold events on Mexican Independence Day for the duration of his tenure with the promotion.

Speaking at the Dana White's Contender Series post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman stated:

"I will go that date every time. I don't care if somebody here in town gets the date at the arena. I'll go into an opposing arena and go head to head with them next year. I'm doing this for the rest of my reign here so they can go on the same night. We can go head to head. I'm going. The thing was a massive success for us. This was something that I've been thinking about since the day we bought this company so we're finally in the position."

White continued:

"I'm all in - all my chips are in on Mexico. We're opening the PI, which we've spent millions and millions of dollars on. I was in here talking to you guys. We were talking about, 'why aren't you doing it?' I said, 'you're absolutely right, why am I not doing that?' We did it, it was huge and we'll do it again every year, regardless of whether boxing goes or doesn't go. I will go head to head with them every year."

Check out Dana White's comments on continuing Noche UFC below:

While the aftermath of Noche UFC has been surrounded by controversy, the event appears to have been a success for the promotion. The UFC is set to open a Performance Institute in Mexico later this year.

Dana White discusses Mike Bell's controversial Noche UFC scorecard

Dana White was not present at Noche UFC to share his thoughts on the highly controversial scoring in the main event. Judge Mike Bell awarded Alexa Grasso a 10-8 round in the fifth, which led to the bout being ruled a split decision draw. The ruling, which was unilaterally bashed, prevented Valentina Shevchenko from recapturing the women's flyweight title.

Speaking at the Dana White's Contender Series post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman stated:

"I was on vacation when this thing happened and I'm sitting in my house going - when I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8 - I'm like, this guy should be f**king investigated for this. This is the craziest s**t I've ever seen in my life and as I started to talk to people, I guess there was a - there's a seminar tomorrow with the Athletic Commission on 10-8's. Hopefully they can get this cleared up especially in title fights."

Check out Dana White's full comments on the controversial scoring below:

White added that with a lot at stake in title bouts, judges need to be at their best. He shared that he has been assured Bell is not a bad guy and just made a costly mistake.

Check out the official scorecard below: