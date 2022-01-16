Dana White has forgotten Henry Cejudo fought more recently than Jon Jones - Josh Thomson

Henry Cejudo has been calling for a super-fight with Alexander Volkanvoski for quite some time. However, Dana White recently shut down any talk of that fight happening. The UFC president believes there are other fighters who are more deserving of a title shot than Cejudo, who hasn't fought since May 2020.

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson has weighed in on the issue. 'The Punk' took to Twitter to bring up Jon Jones and his possible title shot:

"Perhaps Dana White has forgotten that Henry Cejudo fought more recently than Jon Jones and Jon will be jumping the line right to a title shot at HW," wrote Josh Thomson.

Josh Thomson @THEREALPUNK Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo So if I had blonde hair and blue eyes or if I was a Canadian with a accent,maybe you would give it to me? I defend both my belts unlike GPS. I left on top and retired on that Monday to give the rest of the division’S a chance. You are plain out scared that I will win. @danawhite So if I had blonde hair and blue eyes or if I was a Canadian with a accent,maybe you would give it to me? I defend both my belts unlike GPS. I left on top and retired on that Monday to give the rest of the division’S a chance. You are plain out scared that I will win.@danawhite https://t.co/nlLyNwi1ne Perhaps @danawhite has forgotten that @HenryCejudo fought more recently than @JonnyBones and Jon will be jumping the line right to a title shot at HW. twitter.com/henrycejudo/st… Perhaps @danawhite has forgotten that @HenryCejudo fought more recently than @JonnyBones and Jon will be jumping the line right to a title shot at HW. twitter.com/henrycejudo/st…

Jones is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. However, 'Bones' has not fought since February 2020. The former champion has since moved to the heavyweight division and could be in line for a title shot in his return fight.

When Max Holloway recently pulled out of his scheduled title fight against Volkanovski, 'Triple C' offered to step in as a replacement, in pursuit of becoming a three-division champion. Instead, the UFC picked Chan Sung Jung.

Henry Cejudo blasts the UFC for not allowing him to fight Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo has criticized Dana White and the UFC for not giving him an opportunity to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title.

Speaking on The Triple C and The Schmo Show, the former two-division champion said the reason behind him not getting a title shot was White's fear that Volkanovski might lose. Cejudo said:

"The UFC, they don't trust in their fighters. They do not have faith in Alexander Volkanovski. Because if they did, they'd allow him to try and put me down... Dana White is scared. They don't want it. I'm even sick and tired of trolling Volkanovski if the fight is never gonna happen. Why not give me an opportunity to make history and become the first three-division champ? It's a monopoly and they control the thing."

Henry Cejudo



I told



"make this fight happen". This isn't a GSP situation, I'd defend the belt. The UFC & Dana White don't want to give me a chance to make history. Dana is scared. It's a monopoly.

Cejudo announced his retirement from the UFC after defeating Dominick Cruz in May 2020. 'Triple C' has always kept himself in the news by calling out UFC fighters on social media. However, going by White and Cejudo's recent comments, it appears that the former double champion will not be seen inside the octagon anytime soon.

