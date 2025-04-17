Dana White gets 100% real about "getting canceled" online during podcast with Khloe Kardashian: "Who cancels you?"

  • home icon
By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 17, 2025 05:46 GMT
Dana White (left) discusses &quot;cancel culture&quot; with Khloe Kardashian (right). [Images Courtesy: Getty Images and @khloekardashian on Instagram]
Over the years, Dana White has faced significant scrutiny and backlash over alleged wrongdoings and perceived unfairness in his MMA promotion. Recently, the UFC CEO opened up about how he deals with critics and shared his thoughts on the matter.

In an episode of 'Khloé in Wonder Land,' White had an in-depth conversation with host Khloe Kardashian, who asked if he had ever been affected by a breach of trust from any of his employees or associates. In response, the UFC CEO explained:

"When they talk about canceling people, like getting canceled. It's always fascinating to me because who cancels you? Like you live in a cul-de-sac with your entire family, right? That's all you give a sh*t about. Who's gonna cancel you? Some other a**holes that you could give a sh*t about that don't like you, are gonna say whatever."
White continued:

"You have a core of people that are in your life. Those are the only people who can cancel you, right? Who gives a sh*t what everybody else thinks or what their opinions are... You can only be canceled if you allow people that you don't give a sh*t about to cancel you."
Check out Dana White's comments below (28:24):

Dana White congratulates Khloe Kardashian on the success of her podcast

Khloe Kardashian launched her podcast titled "Khloé in Wonder Land" in January 2025. Since then, the show's popularity has skyrocketed, garnering over 100 million impressions on X.

As of now, 13 episodes have been released on YouTube, with the 14th episode featuring UFC CEO Dana White set to be released later today. Given the buzz around the show, White dropped words of appreciation for Kardashian by taking to his Instagram stories, writing:

"Congrats @khloekardashian Keep kickin A**!!"

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White reacts to Khloe Kardashian&#039;s podcast show&#039;s rapid success. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]
Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

