Dana White gets honest about Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul boxing match, issues brief preview: "He's too small"

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul boxing match. The UFC CEO wasn't too pleased about Paul facing the much smaller Davis and predicted that 'Tank' would be in deep waters against the former Disney star.

Ad

Davis and Paul are set to throw down in November at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Their 10-round bout will reportedly be contested at 195 pounds. Given that Davis is the WBA lightweight champion at 135 pounds and Paul's most recent fight was contested at 200 pounds, many have questioned the weight and size difference between the two.

In a recent interview with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White expressed his take on the Davis-Paul fight and said:

Ad

Trending

"You guys need to fight guys your f*cking same size. When you fought Floyd [Mayweather], you were massive. You're a massive f*cking dude. Floyd's tiny, and I'm sure when you were training, you're like, 'All right, I'm going to hit this guy with a couple punches and grab him, tie him up.' And he did hit you with a f*cking bomb of an overhand right one time, and you f*cking ate it. You ate that punch."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"Gervonta, I think, hits way harder than f*cking Floyd, but he's too small. I mean, your brother's going to be able to get inside on him, put his weight on him, tie him up." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Matt Brown previews Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Matt Brown doesn't think Gervonta Davis being considerably smaller than Jake Paul will matter much when the two men step inside the squared circle. The UFC icon predicted Davis to "hurt" Paul in their fight.

In an interview with MMA Fighting (via @MMAFighting on X), Brown shared his two cents on the controversial matchup and said:

Ad

"I tell you what we’re going to learn, if 'Tank' Davis takes it serious, 'Tank' Davis is going to beat his a*s. I just don’t know if 'Tank’s' going to take it serious. Mentally, I don’t know how checked out he’s been for a while, to be honest... I don’t know where he’s at mentally."

Ad

He continued:

"If he’s at the top of his game mentally, he should destroy Jake Paul easily. I say that because Tank has amazing defense. He’s little and he’s way faster. Jake is not good enough to catch him. Like Tank should be able to run circles around him and touch him up. He may not knock him out. He’s got 100 f*cking pounds on him but [Tank] is going to touch him and he’s going to hurt him. He should not really get hit much in this fight."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.