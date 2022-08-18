"I can feel the redness of the tomato just by reading the quote" - Fans sound off after Dana White unleashes an expletive-laden rant at journalists over fighter pay

Dana White was not happy about the backlash from his hilarious video with GQ Sports, where the UFC President answered questions from fans on Twitter. Headlines were bombarded with White's name after this quote about fighter pay caught the attention of MMA media:

"Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. It's never gonna happen while I’m here. Believe me. These guys get paid what they’re supposed to get paid."

White later clarified that his quote was taken out of context by the media, claiming he wasn't going to raise fighter pay. The UFC president joined Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports and sounded off on the media by saying:

"What you're telling me is, some scumbag media guys out there watched an interview that wasn't even theirs took it out of context, and wrote stories about it saying fighter pay was never gonna go up... Get the f**k out of here."

The UFC President then ridiculed the MMA media with a handful of expletives. Fans on social media, especially Reddit, enjoyed seeing White go off, including one fan who said:

"Bruh I can feel the redness of the tomato just by reading the quote."

White's battles against the MMA media and fighter pay have their newest chapter. Although the quote was somewhat out of context, the constant pressure on fighter pay seems to be taking a toll on the UFC President.

Watch Dana White sound off on the MMA media below:

...scumbag, POS, fucking journalist if you fucking write a story off some fucking goofy, fun GQ fucking INTV & you write a fucking serious fighter pay story about it?

Dana White says not resigning Shane Burgos was a mistake

Shane Burgos signed with the PFL after his contract with the UFC recently ran out. 'Hurricane' told Ariel Helwani that the contract from the PFL wasn't close to being matched by the UFC. During Dana White's Contender Series post-event press conference, White had this to say about Burgos leaving:

"We’re not perfect, but we don’t f**k up often. We don’t f**k up often, but we f***ed that one up.”

Burgos signed a two-year deal with the PFL, including added benefits that involve commentating. 'Hurricane' also told Helwani this would be the most money he's ever made. Having competition like this from other organizations could contribute massively to fighter pay.

"We don’t f*ck up often, but we f*cked that one up.”



