Dana White gives his honest assessment of $800 million-worth Cristiano Ronaldo after UFC Saudi Arabia meetup: "I'm not a big soccer guy"

Following their encounter at UFC Saudi Arabia, Dana White showered Cristiano Ronaldo with praise for his humility. White asserted that despite not being a major soccer fan, the UFC CEO respected Ronaldo's grounded attitude despite his $800 million net fortune, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Usually, the promotion organizes the fight night events at their Apex facility, but this time, they traveled overseas to the Middle East. UFC Saudi Arabia took place this past weekend at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

One of the major attractions of the event was Ronaldo, who was sitting next to Turki Alalshikh. Notably, the football legend is an avid combat sports fan as he has been spotted at various boxing events in the past.

Following the event, White was asked if he thought Ronaldo was one of the best athletes ever, at the post-fight press conference. In response, the 55-year-old revealed that he was not a big soccer fan, but he liked Ronaldo's down-to-earth attitude after their interaction at the event, saying:

''I’m not a big soccer guy, As far as superstars, he’s one of the biggest superstars ever. You know what I like about him too? As popular, as successful, and as wealthy as he’s become, he’s a very nice, humble guy. I like him, he’s a very nice guy.”

As for Ronaldo, he has had interactions with Adesanya, who headlined UFC Saudi Arabia in a middleweight bout against Nassourdine Imavov, before the boxing matchup between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury in 2023. The former champion brought up his conversation with the Portuguese during the UFC Saudi Arabia media day, stating that they discussed Alexander Volkanovski's condition following the Islam Makhachev match at UFC 294.

Ronaldo also met with Shara Magomedov last Wednesday, who squared off against Michael 'Venom' Page in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.

