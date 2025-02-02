  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dana White gives his honest assessment of $800 million-worth Cristiano Ronaldo after UFC Saudi Arabia meetup: "I'm not a big soccer guy"

Dana White gives his honest assessment of $800 million-worth Cristiano Ronaldo after UFC Saudi Arabia meetup: "I'm not a big soccer guy"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Feb 02, 2025 06:27 GMT
Dana White (left) talks about Cristiano Ronaldo (right). [Images courtesy: @danawhite and @cristiano on Instagram]
Dana White (left) talks about Cristiano Ronaldo (right). [Images courtesy: @danawhite and @cristiano on Instagram]

Following their encounter at UFC Saudi Arabia, Dana White showered Cristiano Ronaldo with praise for his humility. White asserted that despite not being a major soccer fan, the UFC CEO respected Ronaldo's grounded attitude despite his $800 million net fortune, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Usually, the promotion organizes the fight night events at their Apex facility, but this time, they traveled overseas to the Middle East. UFC Saudi Arabia took place this past weekend at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

One of the major attractions of the event was Ronaldo, who was sitting next to Turki Alalshikh. Notably, the football legend is an avid combat sports fan as he has been spotted at various boxing events in the past.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out the clip featuring Cristiano Ronaldo below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Following the event, White was asked if he thought Ronaldo was one of the best athletes ever, at the post-fight press conference. In response, the 55-year-old revealed that he was not a big soccer fan, but he liked Ronaldo's down-to-earth attitude after their interaction at the event, saying:

''I’m not a big soccer guy, As far as superstars, he’s one of the biggest superstars ever. You know what I like about him too? As popular, as successful, and as wealthy as he’s become, he’s a very nice, humble guy. I like him, he’s a very nice guy.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (via Jedi Goodman's X post):

As for Ronaldo, he has had interactions with Adesanya, who headlined UFC Saudi Arabia in a middleweight bout against Nassourdine Imavov, before the boxing matchup between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury in 2023. The former champion brought up his conversation with the Portuguese during the UFC Saudi Arabia media day, stating that they discussed Alexander Volkanovski's condition following the Islam Makhachev match at UFC 294.

Ronaldo also met with Shara Magomedov last Wednesday, who squared off against Michael 'Venom' Page in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी