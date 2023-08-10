Dana White gives update on setting a date for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg after speaking with the 'eccentric billionaires' this week

UFC president Dana White has given an update on setting up an MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

A potential cage fight between the two tech giants has captivated the interest of the whole world over the past two months. This started when the founder of Tesla hilariously suggested that he would be down to fight Zuckerberg in a cage fight. Soon after, the Meta CEO seemingly accepted the challenge and there have been constant talks of the fight happening since then.

Interestingly, Dana White also jumped into the equation by claiming that he would be down to do the fight in the UFC after personally speaking to Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. While there was no update from White's end for a while, he was asked if the fight could still happen during a recent media scrum. To which he replied by saying:

"I literally talked to Elon yesterday and I was with Zuckerberg two days ago, yes."

While further being asked about a potential timeline for the matchup, Dana White said:

"I'm working on it."

Watch the clip below:

Dana White says he spoke to Elon Musk yesterday and he was with Mark Zuckerberg two day ago. Asked about a date for their fight: I'm working on it

Dana White talks about building a "killer" undercard for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's fight

The UFC president is certainly excited to make the fight between the two tech giants happen. While speaking of the same during a recent appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, White spoke about how he would put together a great undercard for the event.

While further claiming that only a potential fight between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin would top the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White said:

“I mean it’s one of those fights that if we did do that, I would build a killer undercard with tons of great fights and then you’d have the main event. But think about how big that fight is. Two of the biggest, most powerful guys in the f**king world are gonna fight on the biggest stage ever. Everybody would. Who doesn’t wanna see that fight? Everybody would watch it. That’s the kind of fight your f**king your grandmother would watch that fight. Trump would have to fight Putin for a fight to be bigger than that.”

Catch his comments in the video below: