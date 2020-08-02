Dana White goes after cage-side doctor for the decision made at UFC Vegas 5 

UFC President Dana White was in rare form when discussing the actions, or lack of a cage-side doctor. Now he didn't go at him the way he's gone after others in the past. But publicly voicing displeasure very strongly after making his edict earlier this week is interesting.

Dana White, who saw multiple changes happen to the UFC Vegas 5 card, watched a plethora of infractions and situations happen. He admitted that Derek Brunson took some shots from talent in Edmen Shahbazyan but overall looked great.

We continue to the third and final round. #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/WXj8E65Hc4 — UFC (@ufc) August 2, 2020

Dana White expresses his displeasure with UFC Vegas 5 doctor

While he didn't go at the cage-side doctor in the old school Dana White way. His opinion was clear. Post-fight White said:

"What you don't do is talk to the guy for f***ing 10 minutes while he's hurt. Either stop the fight, or let him continue, but go. You're letting the kid recover while you've got Brunson, who just did that work, and he's waiting for the bell to ring so that he can go in and finish the fight. Pull the trigger one way or another. Stop it or don't".

In essence, that's what happened. The fight continued. It did after Derek lit up the 22-year-old as the 2nd round closed with recently embattled referee Herb Dean watching on. But the horn saved Shahbazyan before Herb could make a move. The final strike though could have been enough to stop the action right there.

"HE IS HURT."



Watch the final moments of RD 2. #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/Sc7n2TxFPy — UFC (@ufc) August 2, 2020

Back on the stool between rounds, it could have been called as well. Not only by Herb Dean, or the doctor but by Edmen's long time coach Edmond Tarverdian. But they let "The Golden Boy" head back out.

Dana White also said he felt Shahbazyan was out of it at the end of the round. The ground and pound of Brunson in the closing seconds of the 2nd round also opened up his opponent. White went on to say he felt the doctor was inexperienced and had never seen him before.