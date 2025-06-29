Dana White goes off on Ilia Topuria's UFC 317 face-off with Paddy Pimblett: "Who the hell let him in there"

UFC head honcho Dana White was unhappy with Paddy Pimblett entering the octagon after the UFC 317 main event to face off against Ilia Topuria.

Topuria was crowned the new lightweight champion after his Round 1 knockout victory against Charles Oliveira moments ago. He has now fulfilled his ambition of becoming a two-weight world champion and aims to defend his 155-pound strap against Pimblett in his next bout.

In a brief span in the UFC, Topuria has already built a solid résumé, earning wins over former champions Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and now 'do Bronx'. His undefeated streak, explosive striking, and well-rounded skill set have quickly positioned him as one of the most feared fighters on the roster.

Trending

'El Matador' was interviewed by Joe Rogan in the immediate aftermath of his bout. Topuria called out Pimblett on the microphone, after which the Englishman stepped inside the octagon and faced off against the new lightweight kingpin. The two engaged in light-hearted trash talk before the 28-year-old shoved Pimblett.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During the post-fight press conference, White expressed his discontent with the situation, stating that he did not approve of the face-off. He explained that it should not have happened, especially with Topuria’s wife and child present inside the octagon.

"I don't know who the hell let him in there. That should have never happened. Let's start there. I was already back in my room, or that would have never happened, but I don't know. I don't really think about that stuff tonight."

White added:

"[Topuria's] wife and kid are in the octagon. It shouldn't happen."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.