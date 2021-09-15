Dana White goes off on Triller Fight Club, says people who buy their pay-per-views are 'dumb'

While in conversation with the media during the press meet after DWCS, Dana White went off on Triller and their fan base. He slammed Triller for their insistence on collaborating with fighters that were well past their prime.

"Anybody who's f***ing dumb enough to be willing to pay and watch these f***ing fights... Anderson Silva boxed Tito Ortiz. Tito Ortiz has no business boxing anybody. You know what I think of this s**t. It's silly. All of it's silly. There's always going to be a certain amount of people that are dumb enough to buy these fights and pay for them," exclaimed Dana White.

Dana White has long been a massive proponent of different types of combat sports formats. The UFC president has worked tirelessly, spearheading the charge to give the sport a more mainstream appeal. However, as far as White is concerned, events that are held by Triller and the like are beyond rescue.

Triller's qualms with Dana White

Dana White has been hailed as one of the most influential businessmen in the realm of combat sports. However, he has also been heavily criticized for shackling his fighters to stringent rules and low pay with his 'exploitative contracts.'

White was most recently blasted for derailing Georges St-Pierre's move into boxing after the former middleweight kingpin expressed an inclination to jump ship.

“Indentured servitude is not allowed in the United States. Yet Georges St-Pierre, who is officially retired from the UFC and has made it very clear he will never fight in MMA again, isn’t allowed to get into a boxing ring and make probably [one] of the highest paydays that he would get to fight someone he considers to be on his bucket list because Dana White says he can’t. That’s just wrong,” said Ryan Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh went on to detail his experience. He reportedly received letters from the UFC that alleged he was interfering with their contracts.

