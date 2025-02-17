"Dana White going to Super Hell" - Internet reacts as fan points out WWE stars make nearly 5x minimum salary of UFC fighters' starting pay

UFC CEO Dana White has received criticism from fans over the pay comparison between UFC athletes and WWE stars. A pro-wrestling account named @WrestleOp uploaded a post on X, where they claimed that the minimum salary for an individual on the WWE roster came to around $200,000-$300,000 a year.

Fans took notice of the post and started comparing it to the remuneration received by UFC athletes. The minimum pay for a UFC fighter is around $12,000 plus an additional $12,000 if they win. If the said fighter competes twice a year, they will stand to earn around $50,000.

This makes a UFC fighter's minimum salary nearly one-fifth of the salary of a WWE star.

Check out the post below:

Several fans took notice of the tweet and shared their reactions in the comments section. One individual criticised White for the pay disparity in the UFC:

"Dana White going to Super Hell LMAO."

One fan opined on how frustrating the difference in pay could be for the UFC athletes.

"I'd be so mad If I was a UFC fighter. Training my a** off and getting generational CTE multiple times a year only for Carlito to call me broke."

One person argued how there was a difference in the volume of work done by athletes in the two organisations.

"UFC fighters don't work multiple times a week, they don't cut promos that require acting skills and they don't require the expensive ring gear that aleast the females in wrestling need."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to the minimum salary of a WWE star

Dana White praises Sean Strickland after UFC 312

Sean Strickland came up short in his title rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. But 'Tarzan' received praise from UFC CEO Dana White at the event's post-fight press conference.

White commended Strickland for his ability to keep things 'professional' in a fight.

"Sean Strickland, the way he acts leading up to fights. Normally, when you have people that act the way that he acts, you see signs of it in a fight. Who is more focused, professional and solid in a fight than he is? When he gets hurt, not sticking out the tongue or 'No, no that didn't hurt me.'... Absolute professional the whole time. It's actually fascinating."

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:30):

