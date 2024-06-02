"Dana White hanging out with a criminal" - Fans divided as Donald Trump walks into UFC 302 arena days after conviction on felony charges

Former US president Donald Trump hanging out with Dana White at UFC 302, days after he was convicted on 34 felony counts, had riled up MMA fans.

Earlier this week, Trump became the first US president to be convicted on criminal charges. A Manhattan jury found the politician liable for falsifying business records. The 77-year-old has, however, confirmed that he'd be fighting the ruling.

According to a report by the Independent, he would have 30 days to challenge the decision after his sentencing scheduled for July 11.

Trump is an astute fan of combat sports and has been a regular presence at many major UFC pay-per-views. While he was received with thunderous applause at the event, suffice to say this time around the fan base is divided about his presence at the pay-per-view.

A video of the politician arriving at the Prudential Center with the UFC CEO has been a focus point for fight fans to note their opinion on the matter.

Check out Donald Trump arriving at UFC 302 with Dana White below:

@jakehicks1206 wrote:

"Dana White hanging out with a criminal."

@A_Dawsonn chimed in:

"If they wanted to show off a convicted felon, they could've just brought out Jon Jones."

However, there were responses in support of Trump.

@bvenus noted:

"Staggering round of applause."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy @ufcontnt on X

UFC 302 is headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. This would be the Russian's third title defense and 'The Diamond's' third crack at an undisputed title.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa. A win might just be enough to fetch 'Tarzan' a title shot in his next octagon outing.