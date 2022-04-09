"I hate everything about it" - Dana White on Jorge Masvidal sucker-punching Colby Covington in the street

Dana White gave his views on Jorge Masvidal's altercation with Colby Covington in Miami last month.

Masvidal was arrested after reportedly attacking rival Covington outside a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida. In the incident, which occurred on the evening of March 21, 'Gamebred' was accused of assaulting 'Chaos'. The attack resulted in injuries to Covington's tooth and wrist. Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Appearing on TMZ Sports, White was asked about his thoughts on the situation. The UFC boss made it clear that he condemns the alleged attack:

"I don't condone guys getting into fights in the street and I hate everything about it. But, again, this is a business where I'm going to fight you and there's a certain level of what I believe is 'man code' where you don't talk about people's families. You don't talk about the kids and you don't talk about their wives, especially with a guy like Jorge Masvidal."

Watch Dana White's appearance on TMZ Sports below:

Covington and Masvidal were former training partners and close friends who became rivals. They faced each other at UFC 272, where 'Chaos' won by unanimous decision.

If Khamzat Chimaev wins at UFC 273 he will be facing Colby Covington next, according to Dana White

Khamzat Chimaev could be in line for another test against an elite contender in the welterweight division if he gets past Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Dana White revealed that the promotion is eyeing a matchup between Chimaev and Colby Covington if 'Borz' wins this weekend.

During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, White said:

“I think that if Khamzat Chimaev wins this weekend, we see him and Colby Covington next... I have a fight coming up on ABC, and in a perfect world, if everything plays out right, I would love to do Khamzat vs. Colby if Khamzat should win on Saturday night."

Check out Dana White's interview on The Pat McAfee Show below:

A win over Burns would push Chimaev into title contention, but Leon Edwards is still expected to challenge champion Kamaru Usman sometime in 2022. That would leave Covington, the division’s No.1-ranked fighter, as the next-best option for 'Borz'.

Edited by Aziel Karthak