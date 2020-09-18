Dana White hints at Donald Cowboy Cerrone's retirement: "Everything is on the line for him"

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is on a four-fight losing skid for the first time in his career. While there's no shame in losing to Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and Anthony Pettis, there's probably a reason why the UFC gave Cowboy Cerrone a step down in competition.

This Saturday, Donald Cowboy Cerrone will look to get back in the win column when he faces Niko Price in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 11. That will also be his first time preparing for a three-round fight in over a year.

When asked by Sportskeeda's own Soumik Dutta about potential retirement, Cowboy Cerrone shut the idea down, stating that it wasn't even in his train of thought.

Dana White, however, thinks differently. While the UFC president has always been vocal about his support for Cowboy Cerrone, who also happens to be the most active fighter in UFC history, Dana White thinks that everything is on the line for the veteran Cowboy Cerrone. Speaking to SportsCenter (H/T MMAJunkie), Dana White said:

"I would say everything is on the line for ‘Cowboy,'” White said on the show. “In professional sports, the day starts to come where all of our heroes start to get old, and ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is getting there. He needs a win. He needs a win badly.”

Would UFC ever cut Donald Cowboy Cerrone?

It's unlikely that UFC will ever cut Cowboy Cerrone like they did to B.J. Penn. While it's not good to be on a four-fight losing streak, Cowboy Cerrone still has the most fights, most wins, and most finishes in UFC history.

Also, it's worth mentioning that all of Cowboy Cerrone's last four defeats have come to some of the most elite fighters in the world. The main issue that Cowboy Cerrone has faced has been his inability to step up under the bright lights.