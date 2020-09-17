Donald Cerrone predicts the outcome of his fight against Niko Price, talks fighting Khamzat Chimaev and more (Exclusive)

This weekend's UFC Vegas 11 is quite possibly one of the most stacked cards the promotion has lined up this year. Along with a high-octane main event between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, another Octagon veteran in Donald Cerrone will also make his return to action.

On the back of four losses in the UFC, Donald Cerrone's upcoming fight against Niko Price is a must-win. In the lead-up to the fight, Cerrone predicted the outcome for this weekend, whilst also briefly discussing the talk of him possibly retiring, Khamzat Chimaev's callouts, and fighting for the BMF Title.

Donald Cerrone addresses the talk of him possibly retiring after this weekend

Ahead of this weekend's UFC Vegas 11, I had the opportunity to speak with Donald Cerrone and asked him if he plans on possibly retiring after this weekend's fight, especially if the result doesn't go his way. Cerrone replied with an emphatic no, stating that even the thought of doing so hasn't crossed his mind.

"Hell no, where'd you hear that from? No, not even in my train of thought. So, wrong question"

Cerrone on if competing in an empty arena has affected his form

At the start of the year, Donald Cerrone competed at UFC 246 against Conor McGregor, in what was one of the biggest pay-per-views of 2020. However, in his last fight at UFC 249, Cowboy fought Anthony Pettis in an empty arena. Speaking on the virtual media day ahead of UFC Vegas 11, the former spoke about how different it is to fight in an empty arena.

"Oh, the audience is cool. It's crazy, it's electrifying, you know. But without it, it's just like, early on in your career when you're fighting earlier on the card, you know, getting known no one showed up yet. So still good, still fun, still get paid, so I don't know man, the crowd roaring and screaming is just a different beast. You know we'll be back to it probably next year, so right now, we're just in a weird little area in life and we've got to go in there and fight. So kind of now it's like fighting in a little back alley somewhere. Whereas, opposed out in front of everybody, so it's just same thing. Same meat, different gravy."

Donald Cerrone on fighting for the BMF Title at some point in the future

Donald Cerrone's name has previously been included in UFC's BMF resume. When asked if he'd be willing to fight for the BMF Title, Cowboy stated that he'd be down for it, whilst also stating that he'd be open to fighting for anything.

Advertisement

"I'll fight for anything, yeah. They call me, I say 'yes'. But absolutely man, I'd love to earn the BMF belt for sure, it'll be awesome to hang over the ranch."

Donald Cerrone on Khamzat Chimaev's callouts

UFC's newest sensation, Khamzat Chimaev, has called out veteran Donald Cerrone on a few occasions now. The 37-year-old was asked about the possibility of fighting Chimaev, and in what was a typical Donald Cerrone reply, Cowboy stated that he's down to fight anybody.

"No, absolutely not. I actually just ran into him in the hallway. Yeah sure, I don't care, it's whatever they want, you know. I'm down to fight anyone, anytime, it doesn't make any difference to me. Absolutely, he win, I win, sure thing."

Donald Cerrone predicts the outcome of his fight against Niko Price

Donald Cerrone will look to end his losing skid this weekend in the co-main event against Niko Price. Cowboy is hoping to get back on track by finishing off Price in the second round.

"I'm looking for the finish man. Probably second round finish is what I'm looking for."

Donald Cerrone and Niko Price will throw it down in a Welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 11 this weekend at the UFC APEX.