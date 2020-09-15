There comes a time when every athlete has to walk away. Some decide to go out while on top, and others choose to stay a bit long at the dance. Age while a factor in the decision isn't the main one. Which fork in the road path does Donald Cerrone take now?

Recently names like Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo, and Jon Fitch have hung up the gloves. And frankly, the three could have gone on a little longer. Conor McGregor keeps threatening it. While someone like B.J. Penn had to go kicking and screaming.

This Saturday night at UFC Vegas 11, the co-main event might see a legend ride off into the sunset for the last time. And a moment like that for Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone win, lose, or draw, without a crowd just seems wrong on so many levels. And the fact that a full media won't be there to cover it live seems a little empty too. Should he decide to call it a career, it might even overshadow the blood war main event between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.

Another day on the ranch. Chargin’ ahead with @BlackBuffaloInc. pic.twitter.com/Yxwd99hyRT — Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) June 25, 2020

After becoming a pro fighter in 2006 Donald Cerrone rolled his first 7 fights. If not for a no contest in his WEC debut against Kenneth Alexander, it would have been 10 to start a career. And that is where like many others he became a cult-like hero.

Donald Cerrone's UFC run has been beyond stellar. Except not holding UFC gold. Which when all is said and done, will just be a footnote in the multi record-holding Hall Of Fame career of his.

Right now Donald Cerrone sits in the biggest funk of his career. It's the first time he's ever lost four in a row, and 3 straight finishes before the decision loss to Anthony Pettis. The long time lightweight and sometimes welterweight sits 14th at 155. If there was ever a cruiserweight division, he'd be one of the perfect candidates.

But his toddler son, Dacson Danger Cerrone, now has a baby brother in Riot River Cerrone. After Danger was born, Cowboy went from the happy go lucky type fighter to becoming more focused. Which says a lot after how long he's been fighting for. So lots are going on at the BMF Ranch. Fighting isn't the only thing going on right now for him. He has multiple shows he's doing and has a hunting line of merchandise he's working on.

So if Donald Cerrone can take out the once ranked welterweight Niko Price, he may go on another run. But the 37-year-old has a problem. If he truly does not want to go into the record books again for being the best UFC fighter not to hold a belt, there's a decision that needs to be made. Especially with him admitting that he's thought about hanging them up recently.

Advertisement

And ever the sport Donald Cerrone had no problems with Price's graphic skills when he played with the fight poster and designed his version on social media.

Twenty-seven of Donald Cerrone's 36 wins are finishes, he's still underrated on the ground, and can still slug it out with the best of them. Niko's alternated losses and wins for the last 5 fights. And on that pace, he's due for a win this time out. Add to that Niko Price can bang as well, and is no slouch on the canvas either. His last 9 fights are all finishes.

Staying at 170 is better for Donald Cerrone physically and mentally. But with the soon to be retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, he might have a bit of an easier road to the 155 strap, despite it draining his body completely. Especially since Kamaru Usman and the rest of the top welterweights are on a roll right now.