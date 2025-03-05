Dana White hints at "massive fight" headlining new boxing promotion's first event, credits Turki Alalshikh for making 'fight like this happen'

Dana White recently shared an update on his new boxing promotion and hinted that it will kick off with a bang. He disclosed that the first headliner will be a significant one and lavished praise on Turki Alalshakh for making it a reality.

After years of expressing interest in one day getting into the sport of boxing as a promoter and implementing changes to appease fans, White finally did so by announcing the creation of a new promotion under the TKO banner. The promotion is a partnership with Alalshikh, who has already gained an incredible reputation for his ability to book fights that fans thought would be unlikely to materialize.

During his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White opened up about the vision for their new promotion and when it could possibly launch. The UFC CEO mentioned that he didn't want to get too ahead with announcing the fight or first event but noted that Alalshikh was instrumental in booking the headliner:

"These are things that we might wanna pump the brakes on... My friend Turki gets too excited... We actually are getting together with him tomorrow. We're gonna shoot some content... We have a massive fight. Literally and this is what I'm talking about. A massive fight that only [Alalshikh] could make happen... And we will announce it when we're ready to, but this is the guy that has literally brought boxing back."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White says new boxing promotion will feature stacked cards

Dana White also said that his new boxing promotion with Turki Alalshikh will feature stacked cards rather than being heavily reliant on the main event.

During his aforementioned appearance, White mentioned that the events' matchmaking will be somewhat similar to the UFC:

"There's a lot of young talent out there, up-and-coming talent, that people don't know about. And we're gonna stack cards that start from the first fight of the night to the main event that are packed with good fights. You're gonna see a lot of guys who are undefeated fighting each other and work their way up to fighting each other to work their way up to win the world title."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

