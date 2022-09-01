"I was in shock, my jaw literally dropped" - When former Best Buy security guard Summer Tapasa-Sataraka revisited her first phone call from Dana White

After Summer Tapasa, a former Best Buy security guard, had her contract terminated by the American store due to an incident with a customer being recorded and going viral, Dana White reached out to her with a surprising offer. The UFC president was clearly impressed with the security guard's ability to take down criminals and offered her a job as a security guard for the UFC.

After her contract with Best Buy was terminated, Summer Tapasa was flown out to watch Conor McGregor take on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. It was at the pay-per-view event where White offered Tapasa the role.

While speaking with The Schmo back in September 2020, the security guard recalled her first phone call with the UFC president:

"I was in shock, my jaw literally dropped, but I was excited. At first, I didn't think that it was real, until I've seen his [Dana White's] post about me and since then I've had the jitters."

Watch Summer Tapasa's full interview with The Schmo here:

Summer Tapasa and her husband were already big fans of the UFC before Dana White invited the security guard to work for the organization. Tapasa went on to say that her favorite fighter in the UFC is Max Holloway for the connection he has with Hawaii.

The former Best Buy security guard doesn't have a background in MMA, but stated that she was open to attending some courses in the future while speaking with The Schmo. Summer Tapasa seemingly had no interest in ever competing, also stating that if she did attend MMA lessons, it would only be as a hobby.

Watch: Dana White congratulates Summer Tapasa on hitting two years at the UFC in heartfelt message

Yesterday, Dana White posted a heartfelt message alongside his "favorite" security guard, Summer Tapasa, who was hired after losing her job at Best Buy. The UFC president announced that Tapasa had been with the company for two years and was very thankful for the hard work:

"So, she got fired from Best Buy, I thought that was insane, I hired her and still here, two years later my favorite security guard."

Watch the video on White's Instagram below:

Summer Tapasa went on to call White the best boss ever and stated that she has never had an issue while working for the UFC. It's clear to see that Tapasa was still thankful for the opportunity White had given her two years later after being left in a potentially awkward situation by Best Buy.

