"Common Dana W" - Fans react to Dana White celebrating 2 year anniversary of hiring Best Buy security guard after she was fired

Dana White's keen eye for talent was on display once again when he hired a security guard who thwarted a shoplifter in Hawaii back in 2020.

White is celebrating the two-year anniversary since bringing Summer Tapasa Sataraka to the UFC, after being fired from Best Buy in the aftermath of the incident. After flying her out to Las Vegas for UFC 246, White hired her on the spot and she’s been a part of the team ever since, with Dana stating that she’s his favorite security guard.

Fans have now reacted to Dana White's latest post celebrating the milestone with Sataraka. One fan acknowledged White notching up another 'win' in the UFC. He said:

"Common Dana W, love it"

Former UFC fighter Chris Weidman also weighed in, delivering his thoughts on the occasion. He said:

"So cool"

Fans had various reactions to the news while former UFC fighters also delivered their say

Another fan described the reaction to the incident back when it went viral in 2020, saying:

"Still remember seeing the news and being in disbelief that @bestbuy would screw over an employee like that. But she’s better off now"

A fan also expressed his excitement, saying that when one opportunity is taken away, that another presents itself soon saying:

"F*$k yeah!!! Dana’s the man for giving that woman a job and she is well deserved she is a Sav from the Ave!!! One door closes and another door opens!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

Sataraka also called White the "best boss" and that he never complained and has been very grateful since bringing her on-board to the organization. White has been serving as the president of the organization since 2001 and has been the cornerstone behind the expansion of the sport.

Dana White excited about plans for UFC at the end of 2022

White has booked some exciting fights over the next two months, but he plans on not stopping there. In an interview with the Nelk Boys’ Full Send MMA back in July, the 53-year old spoke about his plans, saying:

“Usually, it’s every Tuesday. We’ve been in matchmaking meetings multiple times over the last several days, and we’re working on some bada** sh** for the end of the year. So, it’s gonna be fun, nothing I can talk about yet, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Watch Dana White talk about the UFC's plans below:

Since then, the next two PPVs - UFC 279 and UFC 280 - have mouthwatering clashes in store. While Nate Diaz fights rising welterweight Khamzat Chimaev in 10 days time in his final bout on his contract, Charles Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title on October 22 in Abu Dhabi at UFC 280.

Dana White has also booked intriguing battles such as Petr Yan facing Sean O'Malley and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, defending the title against a returning T.J Dillashaw. One thing is certain is that fans have good reason to be excited in the next few months on the UFC calendar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85