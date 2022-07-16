"We've been in matchmaking meetings multiple times over the last several days" - Dana White hyped about the UFC's plans for the end of 2022

Dana White has suggested that MMA fans can look forward to some "bada**” UFC fights before the end of the 2022 calendar year. In an interview with the Nelk Boys’ Full Send MMA, White was asked about which fight he’s looking forward to the most by the end of 2022.

The UFC president refrained from specifically naming any potential matchups. Additionally, the 52-year-old emphasized that he’s currently focused on the UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez event that’s scheduled to take place on July 16.

Nevertheless, White indicated that he and the UFC brass are tirelessly working towards booking exciting fights for the rest of the year. He stated:

“By the end of the year? Oh sh**! I mean, I’m focused right now on Ortega-Rodriguez. I mean, I’m excited for that fight and, obviously, a few others on the card. I can tell you this. We’ve been in matchmaking.”

He further added:

“Usually, it’s every Tuesday. We’ve been in matchmaking meetings multiple times over the last several days, and we’re working on some bada** sh** for the end of the year. So, it’s gonna be fun, nothing I can talk about yet, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Watch Dana White discuss the topic at 2:30 in the video below:

Dana White, Jon Jones, and recent developments concerning the MMA legend’s UFC comeback

Speaking of big fights, it's believed that one of the biggest UFC fights that could take place before the end of 2022 is the long-awaited dream matchup between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Former light heavyweight Jon Jones last competed in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes to successfully defend his UFC light heavyweight title. ‘Bones’ vacated his title that August and has been bulking up for his heavyweight debut ever since.

Earlier this year, Jones made a rather worrying claim regarding his comeback. He’s long been linked with a possible interim UFC heavyweight title matchup against Stipe Miocic, which could take place this September.

However, back in May, ‘Bones’ alleged that the UFC and Dana White were “playing games,” adding that these games might jeopardize his return. During an Instagram Q&A session, Jones said:

"Somebody said when am I fighting again? I’m hoping to fight Stipe [Miocic] maybe September. I don’t really know. UFC has been playing them games."

Watch Jones address the topic at 1:58 in the video below:

Intriguingly, both 'Bones' and Dana White have lately been making positive indications about his return. Furthermore, jibing at the currently-injured UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Jones is seemingly hyping up a showdown between himself and Miocic.

Nevertheless, one ought to note that the Jones-Miocic dream matchup hasn’t been officially confirmed by the UFC yet.

