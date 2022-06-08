"He is still the greatest of all time" - Dana White gives a timeline for the return of Jon Jones

Dana White has a lot on his plate as the UFC comes into another big summer full of massive events. Missing from the line-up at the moment, though, is former light heavyweight champion and G.O.A.T. contender Jon Jones.

In an interview with MMA Underground, White confirmed the promotion's plans for Jones after over two years away from the sport and heaped praise on his often troubled star. He said:

"I agree with you 100% that he is still the greatest of all time ... Him and Stipe [Miocic] probably makes sense. Probably Vegas or New York."

Watch Dana White's full interview with MMA Underground below:

It's nothing new to hear that the UFC is looking to match Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic. Both Miocic and Jones sound excited to face each other, as Jones is the greatest light heavyweight champion in UFC history. Miocic holds that distinction at heavyweight, so putting the best against the best is a no-brainer.

BONY @JonnyBones The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game

There has been talk of the two fighting in the fall. Dana White's suggestion that Jones vs. Miocic may happen in New York confirms that rough timeline. The UFC has an annual event in New York City's Madison Square Garden every November. While nothing has been announced, there are also rumors that the UFC's September pay-per-view will be held in Las Vegas. October's UFC 281 is already slotted in for Abu Dhabi.

Dana White is excited to return to Asia with UFC 275 in Singapore

While speaking to MMA Underground, Dana White commented on the UFC's return to Asia after over two years of COVID keeping them out. He said:

"I don't know how long it's going to take for us to be 'normal' again, but it's good to be going back to Asia, our first event back and our first pay-per-view there. The event is sold out, the card is bad-ass, the place should be rocking, so I'm looking forward to it."

Dana White also explained the promotion's decision to hold a Road to UFC: Singapore tournament in the days leading up to UFC 275 featuring fighters from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand. He said:

"We're always looking for new up and coming talent, especially when we're breaking into these new markets. Our big move into Asia that happened a few years ago, I've been talking to you guys about Africa, we're going into Paris, France. And the list goes on and on. It's always about cultivating talent and growing the sport."

The opening round of the Road to UFC: Singapore tournament takes place on June 9 and 10, with the semis and finals to be scheduled later in 2022. All events are available to watch through UFC Fight Pass.

