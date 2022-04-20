"Too risky to let him fight anybody else" - Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones possibly fighting Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic is the perfect guy to welcome Jon Jones to the UFC heavyweight division. According to the former two-division UFC champion, 'Bones' and Miocic are two of the most accomplished fighters on the planet and it makes sense for them to collide for an interim title in Francis Ngannou's absence.

'DC', who's fought both men previously, believes that a matchup between Jones and Miocic will draw a lot of eyeballs and do impressive pay-per-view numbers. He pointed out that Miocic is widely regarded as the greatest heavyweights of all time, whereas Jones is considered one of the greatest fighters to have ever stepped foot inside the octagon.

Cormier also claimed that the promotion couldn't risk booking Jon Jones against any other fighter for his heavyweight debut. He explained that Jones would lose a lot of credibility if he lost to a lower-ranked fighter in his first heavyweight scrap. In a recent episode of the DC & RC podcast, Cormier stated:

"You got a guy in Jones who's one of the most credentialed fighters we have ever seen inside the octagon. I understand all the stuff that happens outside but when it comes time to fighting inside the octagon, you can almost isolate him from himself. You put him in there with Miocic, the greatest heavyweight of all time on International Fight Week, which are absolute bangers every single time... I think it's too risky, I honestly think it's too risky to let him fight anybody else at heavyweight because what if he loses? Which is a very high possibility."

Daniel Cormier explains what makes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic an evenly matched fight

Daniel Cormier feels that a potential matchup between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will be intriguing from a strategic perspective and will likely be a closely contested affair. He explained that both men have the tools to get the better of one another on any given night.

While Jones has a wide array of weapons in his arsenal to choose from, Cormier claims Miocic does things inside the cage one wouldn't normally expect from a heavyweight.

He also pointed out that despite formerly competing at light heavyweight, Jon Jones has bulked up considerably and could step inside the octagon with a bigger frame than Miocic. Cormier said:

"This is an evenly matched fight because I've been in there with both of the guys, right, Jones has different weapons than Miocic but Miocic has some crazy weapons himself. For a big guy he does a lot of things really well and what I believe that is interesting in the match up also is that Jones will be the 205 pounder coming up, Stipe is a lifetime heavyweight [but] Jones will be bigger because if you look at Jones now, yeah, he's a big boy and Miocic has been slim for a while so a lot of different story lines playing in this one."

The winner of a potential clash between Miocic and Jones is likely to challenge Ngannou for the title when 'The Predator' finishes recovering from his knee injury.

