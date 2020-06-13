Dana White hits out at media over "stupid headlines"

Dana White earlier this month had claimed that Conor McGregor had turned down a fight at UFC 249 because he didn't want to be a replacement fighter. This story immediately filled the internet with a bunch of articles claiming Conor McGregor refused pulled out of UFC 249, citing Dana White as the source.

Now the UFC president, Dana White has hit back at the media for falsely claiming he said that. Dana White clarified that Conor McGregor never pulled out of the fight last minute, in fact, he had informed the UFC way before that he wasn't interested in being a last-minute replacement.

“Never did Conor turn down a last-minute fight. He told us way before that, that he was out of the fight, and we never even asked him again.”

Dana White then proceeded to attack media members for writing stories which claimed he ripped McGregor. He even attacked the stupid headlines MMA writers were using.

“All these idiots start writing stories that I ripped him and that I said he wouldn’t take the fight and everything else. It’s all bullsh*t. Absolute f*cking bullsh*t. And the only thing that was stupider than the f*cking stories they wrote was the headlines that they put on it. It’s f*cking unbelievable. You literally cannot believe anything you read.”

All of these comments by Dana White are coming in the backdrop to the retirement announcement by Conor McGregor. Dana White hasn't been on the best terms with UFC fighters for the past few weeks now, especially with the bigger stars.

First Dana White had a social media spat with Jon Jones over a super-fight contract negotiation against Francis Ngannou. The entire clash culminated in Jones saying he was retiring. Then it Henry Cejudo who retired claiming he wasn't being paid well. Then it was Masvidal who directly attacked Dana White and the UFC for underpaying him. That spat unlike the last ones saw, Jorge Masvidal making a public plea to the UFC to let him go. In all these cases Dana White has been reluctant to provide any clarity.

However, when it comes to Conor McGregor everyone is willing to bend a little and that was what Dana White seems to be doing. He was quick to rebut stories around the idea that he ripping into the biggest MMA star. Dana White as of now hasn't provided any clarity about what he's going to do with so many fighters announcing retirement.