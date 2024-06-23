Dana White throws cold water on potential Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev title clash with one-liner response in Riyadh

Conor McGregor's prospect of a lightweight title fight have taken a nose dive following UFC CEO Dana White's latest remarks about his return. Having been scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29, he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a broken toe.

Their clash was scheduled to take place at welterweight, but with the beef between McGregor and Islam Makhachev's close friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov, a potential clash between the two has a major selling point.

Makhachev most recently defended his lightweight crown against the last man to fight 'The Notorious', Dustin Poirier, who was submitted in Round 5 of UFC 302.

Following UFC Saudi Arabia, which took place on June 22, White appeared in front of the media. With the lightweight champion immensely popular in the Middle East, the UFC CEO was asked about a potential McGregor-Makhachev fight.

He said this:

"I'm not thinking about Conor fighting anybody right now."

Watch Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor below (5:20):

The Irishman had never pulled out of a UFC fight prior to his clash with Chandler. With the former two-division champion having ridiculed several fighters for withdrawing from fights throughout his career, it was McGregor's turn to feel the heat, as fighters from all corners took aim at him.

After news about 'The Notorious' was released saying that he had broken his toe, Makhachev took to X and posted this:

Conor McGregor opens up after injury spoils UFC return

Conor McGregor has not competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, 2021.

Having completed season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter last year alongside Michael Chandler, fans expected to see the Irishman's return in 2023. However, delays stemming from the Road House film starring McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal, among other things, prevented 'The Notorious' from fighting.

His return was officially announced for International Fight Week, where he and Chandler would clash in the main event of UFC 303.

But the Irishman's broken toe has put an end to any hope of a return in June. He shared his thoughts on the injury during an interview with SevereMMA and said:

"Everything is moving parts. The injury is a nuisance. I'm not going to lie, it's very very painful. Probably even more painful than the leg and that's the truth. And I tell you why because the leg was at least wrapped up. I couldn't access it. The foot is just there."

Watch Conor McGregor's interview below (0:30):