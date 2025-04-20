Dana White, Israel Adesanya, and other UFC stars spotted at WrestleMania 41, Fans react: "Trying to put Topuria vs. Islam in WWE"  

Fans reacted as Dana White, Israel Adesanya, Daniel Cormier, and other notable MMA personalities registered their presence at the WWE WrestleMania 41 event. The event took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The UFC and WWE became a part of the TKO Group Holdings, a sports entertainment conglomerate formed in 2023. The interactions and cooperation between WWE and UFC have increased in the following years.

UFC CEO Dana White notably narrated the WrestleMania 41 opening and attended the event. However, the audience notably booed the 55-year-old.

@ChampRDs re-shared a picture of White from the event:

Expand Tweet

Former UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Daniel Cormier were also seen sharing their predictions for the Men's Triple Threat Match from the Arena.

Check out the video below:

Other attendees included former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington:

Expand Tweet

Fans took to the comments section of the posts to share their thoughts. While some appreciated UFC athletes enjoying pro-wrestling matches, others urged White to announce fights that fans are interested in, particularly the main event for UFC 317, which headlines the International Fight Week 2025.

One fan commented:

"He is trying to put Topuria VS Islam un WWE."

Another fan wrote:

"Top 7 lightweights including the champ don’t have fights booked. Lock in, Dana."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

WrestleMania 41 was the first WrestleMania to stream live on Netflix. It marked the second instance of this event being held in the Las Vegas area after WrestleMania IX in 1993.

The event was significant for various reasons. It marked CM Punk's return to a WrestleMania match since WrestleMania 29 in 2013. Notably, this was also the first WrestleMania main event of his wrestling career.

In the highly anticipated Men's Triple Threat match on Night 1, April 19, Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk by pinfall. In the main event of Night 2 on April 20, Cody Rhodes will face John Cena.

