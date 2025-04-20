  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dana White, Israel Adesanya, and other UFC stars spotted at WrestleMania 41, Fans react: "Trying to put Topuria vs. Islam in WWE"  

Dana White, Israel Adesanya, and other UFC stars spotted at WrestleMania 41, Fans react: "Trying to put Topuria vs. Islam in WWE"  

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Apr 20, 2025 05:54 GMT
Israel Adesanya (left) and Dana White (right) were among the notable UFC personalities that attended WrestleMania 41. [Images courtesy: @danawhite and @stylebender on Instagram]
Israel Adesanya (left) and Dana White (right) were among the notable UFC personalities that attended WrestleMania 41. [Images courtesy: @danawhite and @stylebender on Instagram]

Fans reacted as Dana White, Israel Adesanya, Daniel Cormier, and other notable MMA personalities registered their presence at the WWE WrestleMania 41 event. The event took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Ad

The UFC and WWE became a part of the TKO Group Holdings, a sports entertainment conglomerate formed in 2023. The interactions and cooperation between WWE and UFC have increased in the following years.

UFC CEO Dana White notably narrated the WrestleMania 41 opening and attended the event. However, the audience notably booed the 55-year-old.

@ChampRDs re-shared a picture of White from the event:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Former UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Daniel Cormier were also seen sharing their predictions for the Men's Triple Threat Match from the Arena.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Other attendees included former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington:

Ad

Fans took to the comments section of the posts to share their thoughts. While some appreciated UFC athletes enjoying pro-wrestling matches, others urged White to announce fights that fans are interested in, particularly the main event for UFC 317, which headlines the International Fight Week 2025.

One fan commented:

"He is trying to put Topuria VS Islam un WWE."

Another fan wrote:

"Top 7 lightweights including the champ don’t have fights booked. Lock in, Dana."
Ad

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions
Fan reactions

WrestleMania 41 was the first WrestleMania to stream live on Netflix. It marked the second instance of this event being held in the Las Vegas area after WrestleMania IX in 1993.

Ad

The event was significant for various reasons. It marked CM Punk's return to a WrestleMania match since WrestleMania 29 in 2013. Notably, this was also the first WrestleMania main event of his wrestling career.

In the highly anticipated Men's Triple Threat match on Night 1, April 19, Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk by pinfall. In the main event of Night 2 on April 20, Cody Rhodes will face John Cena.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications