Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov: When will we find out what happened at the meeting?

Dana White has asserted that he doesn’t know the exact date of his meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he will let everyone know the outcome of their talk on the night it takes place.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s last fight was a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje in October 2020, unifying the UFC lightweight title. Nurmagomedov then announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in the immediate aftermath.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, UFC president Dana White addressed his much-awaited meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I don’t know how the meeting’s gonna go. I’m obviously meeting with him. Because I believe that he should fight again. I mean look at what he did to Justin Gaethje. Look at what he’s done to every opponent he has faced…Like when I wanted (Daniel) Cormier to stay; still think they’re the best in the world. And then there’s always the argument of, well, it’s never a bad thing to go out on top. And when you talk about money, I mean Khabib has money beyond belief. This guy doesn’t ever have to work again. And he still has the ability to do things to make unbelievable money. He’s in a very unique position as a fighter.”

“I have no idea (how the meeting’s gonna go). But I think he should fight again, and I’m gonna press him as hard as I can for one more (fight)…So, the only time we talked was when I was flying home on the plane from Fight Island after his last fight. The night of the fight, we talked, but since then it’s all on text. So, our first face-to-face real sit-down that isn’t on a phone will be in Fight Island. We’ll be face to face, and I will have an answer for you guys that night…I don’t know what day it is. I don’t know what we’ll do yet. I don’t know how it’ll play out, but we’ll keep it simple.”

"This is my last fight."@TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/5HiUvJXBJC — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

White highlighted that he intends on keeping the meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov simple.

Dana White wants to see Khabib Nurmagomedov return

Khabib Nurmagomedov currently holds the UFC lightweight title

Dana White said the following when asked whether his desire to see Khabib Nurmagomedov return stems from his approach as a fight promoter or a fight fan.

“Both. Listen, as a promoter, you always want the best guys in the world. But at the same time, as a promoter, when a guy wants to retire, he probably should; if that’s even crossing your mind in thinking. The difference with a guy like Khabib is he’s been through so much. And losing his dad (Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov) was such a major blow to him. It was something that they did together, yet his dad wanted him to hit 30-0. But as a fight fan, I want Khabib to fight 10 more.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Khabib Nurmagomedov will meet Dana White this month on Fight Island aka Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.