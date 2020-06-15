Dana White lashes out at media while defending Amanda Nunes

Dana White defended Amanda Nunes and her last few performances.

Dana White hit out at MMA media, saying most of them have never been in a fight

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Dana White hasn't had the best relationship with the MMA media. In the past few months, we have seen the somewhat unstable relationship that Dana White had with media go for a nosedive thanks to the constant questioning about Jorge Masvidal and fellow fighters not wanting to compete in the UFC.

Earlier Dana White had to clarify his statement about Conor McGregor not wanting to take a fight at UFC 249 and that had prompted him to call writers stupid.

Dana White defends Amanda Nunes' last few performances

Now it is while defending Amanda Nunes that Dana White decided to lash out at the MMA media. Dana White started by saying that Amanda Nunes wasn't respected because she was a woman then quickly turned his attention to the MMA media. Dana White said that most of them had never been in a fight and hence didn't know what would it take to be in one. He also added that the ones who had been in fights, got beat up.

“I think it’s because she’s a woman, to be honest with you. First of all, let’s start here. Most of these guys that cover the sport don’t know sh*t about the sport, anyways. Half of these guys have never been in a fight in their life. Not even half — 99.9 percent of them have never been in a fight in their life, and the .1 percent got beat up a few times. That’s about it,”

Dana White continued his rant by adding that the criticism Amanda Nunes had received over her past few performances was unwarranted. Dana White spoke specifically about her fight against Germaine De Randamie. He said that Nunes had just defeated the greatest woman striker and asked what else were they expecting from The Lioness.

"So I think that’s part of the reason, but it’s getting very hard now for people not to start respecting her, especially after this last performance (against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250). And when she fought Germaine de Randamie (at UFC 245), people were like, ‘She looked awful human in that fight, she looked human.’ What? She fought the greatest female striker ever. She fought the greatest female striker ever and she won the fight. What do you guys want from the woman? And then this last fight against an unbelievably tough, durable Spencer, she put on an absolute clinic.”

Amanda Nunes last competed at UFC 250 where she defeated Felicia Spencer, making her the first UFC fighter to have defended titles in two weight classes while being an active champion in both. Dana White defending her does seem reasonable.