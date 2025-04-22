Dana White lays bare heartbreaking details about rough childhood : "My mom was nuts and my dad was never around"

Dana White appeared on Khloé Kardashian's podcast and shared details about his tough childhood. White usually opts to remain private on family matters. However, in the recent sit-down with Kardashian, he opened up about his harsh childhood days.

Ad

White shared that he had a lonely upbringing since both of his parents were frequently out at work and failed to provide the time and attention that children require at a tender age. He confessed that his mother, June White, worked long hours as a nurse, and his father, Dana White Sr., was "never around."

"My mom was nuts and my dad was never around."

The UFC CEO added:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think that me and my sister grew up fast. We were home alone a lot because we had a single mom who was a nurse, she worked a lot. We grew up in the eightees when it was a lot different growing up then than it is now. My parents were obviously much different parents."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below (13:00):

Ad

White then stated that he wants to be a completely different parent, and intends to provide the appropriate care and affection that he and his sister were denied during their childhood.

Dana White revealed to Piers Morgan that his parents had recently passed away

During an interview with Piers Morgan in September 2023, Dana White shared that his parents had recently passed away. When asked about whether he felt any remorse from their passing, he said:

Ad

"I am good with it. I am good with everything. I focus a lot on my kids and my relationship with them. I've sort of put my relationship with my parents behind me. I didn't wish any ill will on either one of my parents but no— when they passed away I had almost no feelings about it."

Ad

Check out White's comments below (5:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.