Dana White lays down the law regarding UFC employees

The President has spoken. The usually bombastic and at times short with the media UFC President Dana White made some things crystal clear at a recent media scrum that took place right after face-offs for Saturday night's card.

Dana White, in the past, has had run-ins with officials. Be it referees, judges, and even at time some commissions. Well, White came out with a harsh edict to anyone that pushes the envelope with disapproval they may have.

Dana White said any employee of his, fighter or otherwise, that approaches to confront any official will be fired on spot, no questions asked. It's in reference to the recent blow-up between former fighter turned commentator Dan Hardy and referee Herb Dean. The Dominick Cruz and Keith Peterson situation probably started getting him to change his mind on how he looks at things.

He continued on and touched on an incident that just happened at UAE Warriors 12 in Abu Dhabi. It involves a referee that he himself has taken to task sometimes; Marc Goddard. Ahmad Al Darmaki was disqualified for refusing to release a rear-naked choke and then for pushing Goddard. And reiterated his stance now, anyone touches any official, they are gone.

Dana White didn't say if the policy will be grandfathered in as of now or is Dan hardy still on the hot seat. Just yesterday Showtime Boxing released color commentator Paulie Malignaggi for comments nobody actually believes was racially motivated.

But if Dan's head is on the chopping block there are a plethora of other fighters ready to slide into that spot alongside John Gooden. Dana White was also broached on the topic of possible crowd attendance. And the response to that has not at all wavered.

Will Dana White permit crowds into UFC events?

Dana White has said that he's not thinking of crowds anytime soon. So the company that wanted to be the 1st sport back on the clock, won't be the first with a crowd, however, sparse it may be.

That honor went to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship recently in Biloxi Mississippi. They pulled it off thanks to the governor and mayor signing off on it. It also appears some other smaller regional companies are dipping their feet into that pool.

It may not be a massive sold-out gate in the near future, if ever again, but it's safe to assume that Dana White is trying to figure out a way since others are doing it now.