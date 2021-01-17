Dana White leads Twitter jokes about Bruce Buffer's fight with a fly

UFC president Dana White laughed at the awkward moment when Bruce Buffer was 'attacked' by a fly in tonight's UFC Fight Island 7 preliminary card.

The ring announcer, who has been the voice of UFC since 1996, had a funny incident calling one of the fights in the preliminary card of tonight's event when a fly flew by his face, making Bruce Buffer shake off during his famous "We are live!" intro.

The UFC boss did not waste the opportunity to make fun of the comic episode, opening the space for memes by posting the video on his Twitter account.

Attack of the fly LIVE from Fight Island on ABC 😜 pic.twitter.com/kOHBUa98I9 — danawhite (@danawhite) January 16, 2021

Here are some of the most entertaining reactions on Twitter to the Bruce Buffer 'fly attack' on UFC Fight Island 7:

Bruce Buffer getting attacked by a fly while trying to announce the first fight. #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/7LEz5UlzG1 — Jordan Patu. (@Jordan_Patu) January 16, 2021

The UFC just announced the Fly on Mike Pence’s head will take on Bruce Buffer’s Fly at UFC 262. It’s for the real Flyweight Championship. Don’t like this joke? Buzz off. pic.twitter.com/jPLEFzDHbo — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) January 16, 2021

"Let us hope that that fly will not be hazing Bruce Buffer all night." - Jon Anik wins — Robert Sargent (@MMARising) January 16, 2021

And here is how Bruce Buffer reacted to the unusual moment:

LOL I’ve had a lot of fights in my life but tonight was the first time I ever faced off against a fly🪰 Let rhe UFC hames begin 🗣🎙👊🪰 https://t.co/oyGFrRTvYe — Bruce Buffer (@brucebuffer) January 16, 2021

UFC Fight Island 7 main card

For the first time since 2018, a UFC event is broadcast by a network TV channel. The UFC Fight Island 7 main card will be aired on both ABC and ESPN+.

While Max Holloway versus Calvin Kattar will drag most of the night's attention, the co-main event between the MMA veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown is also set to be an exciting fight.

Besides the two chief bouts of the night, UFC on ABC will also present two middleweight clashes and a welterweight duel.

Santiano Ponzinibbio will make his return to the UFC after morethan two years away battling health issues. The Argentinian will try to go for his eighth consecutive win, but he will have to pass through Li Jingliang.

The two 170 lbs fights will see Joaquin Buckley entering the octagon pursuing his third straight win against Alessio Di Chirico and a duel between the fresh unbeaten contenders Punahele Soriano and Dusko Todorovic.

Who do you think will produce tonight's fight of the night? Sound off in the comments.