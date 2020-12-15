Dana White has revealed that UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was not in his good books before, but now he thinks that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' may go down as one of the greatest of all time.

Usman comfortably dethroned Tyron Woodley in March 2019 to claim the Welterweight championship and has defended it twice since then against the likes of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White thinks that Kamaru Usman could be one of the GOATs

Reacting to an Instagram post, White asserted that Kamaru Usman could go down as one of the all-time greats.

The UFC President stated that he was critical of Kamaru Usman at one point, but now he thinks that the 33-year-old could become one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport.

"Nobody was more critical of@usman84kg in the beginning than me. He's a BAD M**********R NOW!!! He's incredible no matter where the fight goes. By the time he's done, he will go down as one of the all time greats," commented Dana White.

You can see the full post here.

Usman joined UFC back in 2015 and has been undefeated since then. The Nigerian Nightmare is on a 12-fight win streak in the promotion and has overpowered fighters like Leon Edwards, Rafael dos Anjos, Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman's stalled bout with Gilbert Burns

Kamaru Usman was slated to face the No.1 title contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 in July. However, Burns had to pull out of the fight since he contracted COVID-19 and Jorge Masvidal was plugged into the spot on a short-notice. Usman defeated Gamebred comfortably to regain his title.

Later, the two Welterweights were set to face on December 12 at UFC 256 but that didn't transpire either following Usman's injury. As of now, the UFC is targeting to schedule their fight on February 23 2021 at UFC 258, though nothing has been made official yet.

Burns has snapped up impressive wins against Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley after returning to Welterweight and catapulted his way to the summit of the 170-pound division. It is considered that Burns will be Usman's toughest challenge to date, given the red-hot form that the Brazilian boasts at the moment.