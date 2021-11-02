"He shines in that division" - Dana White is looking forward to the rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan recently fought his way to the UFC interim bantamweight title, putting himself on a collision course with Aljamain Sterling. Dana White can't wait to watch the two bantamweight stars go toe-to-toe inside the octagon again.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC president weighed in on a number of topics that came out of last weekend's UFC 267 event. During the interaction, White revealed why he's looking forward to watching Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling clash for a second time.

"[Petr Yan] is a bad boy man. I'm looking very forward to the rematch between him and Sterling. He just keeps coming forward. He just keeps putting pressure on you. Rips you to the body, rips you to the head, like the Terminator. He doesn't stop. Absolute savage. He shines in that division."

Petr Yan believes Aljamain Sterling lacks courage

Before his five-round classic against Cory Sandhagen materialized, Petr Yan was slated to butt heads with Aljamain Sterling for the undisputed title. However, 'Funk Master' was forced to withdraw from the fight after not receiving medical clearance due to lingering issues with his neck.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on an edition of The MMA Hour, Petr Yan suggested Aljamain Sterling lacked the heart to fight him inside the octagon again.

“I live inside his head. The man who ran away once will always run again. He has a chicken heart, very small. When I get the chance and opportunity to beat up Sterling again, I will do it in a more dominant way to leave no doubts who the real champion is."

Having recorded a decisive win over Cory Sandhagen, Petr Yan is now looking forward to better things. He is uber-confident of his chances against any fighter that the UFC may send his way. Despite his desire to face T.J. Dillashaw, 'No Mercy' will almost certainly face the champion next.

