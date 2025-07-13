Dana White makes proud revelation about upcoming UFC Shanghai card: "We're doing some fun s**t"

UFC head honcho Dana White recently announced that the upcoming UFC Shanghai event in China sold out in under a minute.

The UFC Shanghai Fight Night is set to be headlined by Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang in a light heavyweight clash. The card also features other high-profile names, including Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling, Sergei Pavlovich, and Michel Pereira. This card will mark the UFC's return to Mainland China for the first time since 2019.

White appeared at the UFC Nashville post-fight presser, where he was asked about new locations the promotion plans to visit this year. The UFC CEO responded that Spain and China are next in line. He said:

"Obviously, Spain, I've been talking about [that] too. The China card. Do you guys know about the China card? Did we talk about the China card at all? Did we say anything publicly? The China card sold out in one minute. Under a minute. Less than a minute, the China card sold out, so yeah, we are doing some fun sh*t."

Check out Dana White's comments below (13:56):

Dana White promises to deliver the "baddest card of all time" for UFC White House card

Dana White has stated that he intends to build the best UFC card of all time for the upcoming event at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced that he plans to host a UFC event on the White House grounds in 2026. His plans were recently confirmed by White, who stated that talks are underway to build the best card of all time.

White appeared on the FULL SEND PODCAST, where he discussed the upcoming White House event. He talked about the White House and the Washington Monument serving as backdrops and further claimed that every fighter wants to be part of it.

"While we’re filming, one side of the backdrop will be the White House and the other will be the Washington Monument... Literally, everybody wants to fight on this card. Everybody. Here’s the thing, we’re still a year away, and the UFC landscape will change over the next year, so we’ll see where we’re at. But we will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

