Dana White and Max Holloway highlight UFC’s $1.2 million aid and role in rebuilding Hawaii after devastating wildfires

UFC CEO Dana White and BMF champion Max Holloway have teamed up to make a large charitable commitment to Hawaii that is set to bring newfound hope to hundreds who were affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires that ravaged the Islands.In a video posted to Holloway's YouTube channel, White and 'Blessed', can be seen touring the housing development project they collaborated to build. Explaining the endeavor, the UFC's senior director of philanthropy and community impact, Brian Smith, said:&quot;Today is the celebration of the opening of Homemade Hawaii's land home village, of homes they've built following the Maui wildfires in 2023. Thanks to Max and everything he did to raise awareness when the fires initially happened. The UFC collaborated with him to make a formal commitment. Then, he's raised money over the past two years that went toward building the homes that helped house 800 people across two sites. It's amazing.&quot;Smith also highlighted how Holloway was set to collaborate with two local Boys and Girls clubs in addition to conducting an annual charity golf tournament to help fund many philanthropic efforts in the Islands.Furthermore, speaking to White, Holloway narrated how the housing project was bringing real change in the lives of the displaced people:&quot;The last time we came, for the first one. We met one guy who lived in them with his family. He was tearing. He was tripping out. What they said is they gave, like, the first couple of months off. You don't have to pay nothing. So, it was a big help, he was saying... It's insane. So, thank you, boss man, you're the man.&quot;Check out Dana White and Max Holloway at Maui below:The Maui wildfires of 2023 took more than 100 lives and left around 6,000 homeless. The disaster cost $5 billion in damages.When Max Holloway opened up about Hawaii's hand-to-hand fighting cultureDuring an appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, comedian Andrew Schulz asked Max Holloway how Hawaii had a rich history of fighting, although the islands have some of the nicest and most welcoming people.Holloway then went on to explain how Hawaiian culture was deeply rooted in hand-to-hand combat and even had a book with some of the gnarliest techniques to boot:&quot;It is what you said, the culture, bro. I think so, back in the day, Hawaiian culture was a lot of it was hand-to-hand combat. We didn't really have weapons until somebody came and colonized us. It's in our blood. We have our own fighting style, it's called the Lua. Hawaiian martial arts called Lua. So, it's pretty sick, there's a book and stuff, but it's very like grungy bro like grabbing sand, you know, grabbing t*******s and twisting and pulling them.&quot; [7:19 minutes into the interview]