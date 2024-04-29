Dana White may be a "little mad" about Conor McGregor co-owning BKFC, says David Feldman

BKFC president David Feldman recently discussed how Conor McGregor's ownership stake in BKFC may be upsetting UFC CEO Dana White.

McGregor disclosed this weekend that he is a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) co-owner. He made the statement during the live broadcast of the BKFC KnuckleMania IV event.

The pay-per-view event took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on April 27 and featured 12 action-packed contests, including a heavyweight title fight.

Former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Thiago Alves faced off in a five-round main event. In the co-main event, BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill faced reigning two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt for his maiden title defense.

The former UFC double champion enjoys widespread recognition in the BKFC community thanks to his Forged Irish Stout, which serves as the promotion's official beverage partner.

McGregor announced his part-ownership live at KnuckleMania IV, saying:

"Conor McGregor - myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Welcome to the big leagues.''

Check out Conor McGregor's revelation below (via Jed I. Goodman on X):

In the post-event press conference, Feldman responded to a question concerning whether White is upset that McGregor is now a part owner of BKFC:

''You [White] are probably little mad, your No.1 star is gonna talk about a different company so you're probably not very happy about it. But he's not worried about us. Not yet.''

Check out David Feldman's comments on Dana White below:

The 35-year-old McGregor is recognized for his business savviness outside of fighting. His portfolio already includes sponsorship deals, a clothing company, a whiskey business, and a pub. Now he also owns a part of BKFC.

David Feldman explains how BKFC and Conor McGregor partnership came to be

Conor McGregor attended and participated in a friendly faceoff with Mike Perry inside the squared circle at BKFC 41 in April 2023. This prompted fans to wonder if they would square off in a bare-knuckle match.

During the post-fight press conference, BKFC president David Feldman brought up the McGregor-Perry faceoff from last year. He revealed that since last year, they've had a lot of incredible business talks.

Feldman noted that soon, one thing led to another, and McGregor ended up owning a part of BKFC:

''He called out Mike Perry in phone and one thing led to another. We partnered with his beer, Forged Irish Stout and it became a sponsor of us and we fell in love with this. We had some unbelievable conversations, some great ideas.''

Check out David Feldman talking about Conor McGregor below:

