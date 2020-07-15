Dana White names Jorge Masvidal and multiple factors that led to UFC 251's resounding success

UFC 251 was the most successful PPV the organization had since UFC 229 in 2018 featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor. The PPV was the most stacked card they put out in a while - featuring three title fights headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal.

The Athletic reported that the PPV did approximately 1.3 million buys, a claim that Dana White didn't deny. When asked in the post-fight press conference about whether Jorge Masvidal was the needle-mover, the UFC president claimed that multiple factors led to the resounding success of UFC 251 (H/T MMAFighting):

“I said it to you guys the other night, when you put on a fight, a successful promotion of an event, it’s a big melting pot of different things,” White explained. “’Fight Island’ was a massive star in this thing. Masvidal is a massive star. Obviously, Usman, the champion and a guy that we’re all start to realize is tough to beat and a great card underneath."

He elaborated, saying that there wasn't a single negative thing he could point out about the event:

“It all came together perfectly. It was a major success. Everybody’s healthy. It’s all good. Literally not one negative thing that I could point out.”

He called Jorge Masvidal a "big star" as well. The UFC 251 headliner was defeated by Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman in a five-round unanimous decision.

Can UFC 251 be topped this year?

It's going to be interesting to see whether UFC 251 can be topped this year in terms of PPV numbers and overall hype. They'll need a star such as Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov to reach those levels.

Dana White admitted that it's going to be hard for them to top UFC 251 and how everything went int he PPV.