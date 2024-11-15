Dana White names "only thing" he "hopes" from Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Dana White's recent appearance in The Jim Rome Show had him stating his only wish related to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson encounter. White and Tyson are friends, and 'Iron Mike' has visited numerous UFC pay-per-views to date, including the coveted UFC 300.

A large chunk of the combat sports community derided Paul for his decision to drag the 58-year-old Mike Tyson into the boxing ring once more. The encounter was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed due to Tyson's illness.

However, Tyson's recent training videos suggest that his shape and conditioning are much better this time. Still, White couldn't ignore the fact that this fight could take a massive toll on Tyson's body. He said:

"I'll not say anything bad about this fight because I love Mike Tyson. The only thing that I hope from this fight is that Mike [Tyson] comes out of this fight healthy"

Check out Dana White's comments (1:25:05):

Mike Tyson thanked Dana White during his controversy with Hulu

In 2021, the video streaming platform Hulu planned to create an eight-episode documentary series based on Mike Tyson's boxing career. However, the former heavyweight champion brought a few severe allegations against Hulu, saying that they never talked to him about it or provided him with any financial remuneration.

Hulu also approached Dana White for the promotion of the documentary, but the UFC head honcho rejected their offer. White's action also had Tyson acknowledging his honesty and labeling him a "brother":

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me, just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me."

