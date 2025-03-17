  • home icon
  "Dana White needs to eat his pride" - Fans react to report of Francis Ngannou's PFL contract coming to an end in a month after just one fight

"Dana White needs to eat his pride" - Fans react to report of Francis Ngannou's PFL contract coming to an end in a month after just one fight

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 17, 2025 07:27 GMT
Fans react to reports concerning Francis Ngannou
Fans react to reports concerning Francis Ngannou's (left) PFL contract. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Francis Ngannou’s tenure with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) may be coming to an abrupt end, according to recent reports. After signing with the promotion in 2023, Ngannou has competed just once under its banner, prioritizing high-profile boxing matches instead.

Ngannou made his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira last year, securing a first-round TKO victory. However, with limited elite heavyweight competition in the PFL, speculation has grown about his future.

MMA journalist John S. Nash recently claimed that Ngannou’s contract may expire by the end of the month, potentially making him a free agent again.

“I don’t know how much longer Francis Ngannou has in PFL. Francis Ngannou is one of their biggest sales pitches, and if it’s true that his contract has a termination date and that termination date is the end of this month, they better get on that! Because this is one of their major selling points and if they’re looking for a big TV deal.”
Check out John S. Nash's comments below (15:16):

youtube-cover
Fans have reacted strongly to the possibility of Ngannou leaving the PFL. Many are calling for UFC CEO Dana White to set aside past conflicts and re-sign the former heavyweight champion. One fan stated:

"Dana needs to eat his pride and bring Francis back. The UFC is almost void of superstars. Francis/Jones or Francis/Aspinall or both would be HUGE. I can't tell you the last time I was excited for a PPV."
Others pointed out the irony of Ngannou’s situation, with one fan adding:

"Imagine they only get one fight from him after all that 😭"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to reports of Francis Ngannou&#039;s PFL contract. [Screenshot via X]
Fans react to reports of Francis Ngannou's PFL contract. [Screenshot via X]

PFL boss denies reports of Francis Ngannou’s contract ending

PFL founder Donn Davis has dismissed rumors about Francis Ngannou's contract status with the promotion. Following reports that Ngannou's contract with the PFL was coming to an end, speculation about his future in combat sports arose.

Addressing the rumors on X, Davis firmly denied them, stating that Ngannou still has at least one more fight left on his PFL contract. He also reaffirmed Ngannou's long-term position in the organization:

"No truth, fake news. Francis has at least one more fight with @PFLMMA. Further Francis is long-term business partner as Chairman @PFLAfrica"

Check out Donn Davis' post below:

Edited by Anurag Mitra
हिन्दी