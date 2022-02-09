Dana White posts graphic before and after image of Kamaru Usman's hand surgery

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has undergone surgery to repair ligament damage to his right hand. Taking to Instagram, UFC president Dana White shared a before and after image of Usman's hand surgery.

Three weeks before his latest fight at UFC 268 against Colby Covington, Usman revealed that he broke his hand. However, the injury did not delay the welterweight champion's title defense against 'Chaos'.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, White shared a couple of graphic images of Usman's hand before and after his surgery. The UFC president also had a short message for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'

"Pound for pound best fighter in the world @usman84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP"- wrote Dana White

Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz recently told ESPN that the welterweight champion will be ready to return to action for International Fight Week in July. The 2022 International Fight Week will host the UFC 276 pay-per-view.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Usman will compete on the card, and his next opponent in the UFC is yet to be confirmed. But, Dana White has suggested that Leon Edwards could be next in line for a shot at the title, in what will be a rematch with the current champion.

The top of the UFC welterweight division also finally seems to be more active than ever, with Gilbert Burns set to face Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington set to face Jorge Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman marked three title defenses in 2021

In 2021, Kamaru Usman marked three big title defenses under his belt. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' started the year with a victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, securing the win in the third round of the fight.

For his next title defense, Usman facedJorge Masvidal in a rematch at UFC 261. The reigning UFC welterweight champion knocked out 'Gamebred' in a brutal manner in the second round of their rematch.

At UFC 268, in Kamaru Usman's final title defense of 2022, he defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision in the rematch between the pair.

