Dana White praises Andrei Arlovski after UFC Vegas 13 win over Tanner Boser

During a media scrum following this weekend’s UFC Vegas 13 event, UFC President Dana White weighed in on some of the notable fights that transpired at the event, including a Heavyweight bout between former division champion, Andrei Arlovski, and up-and-comer Tanner Boser.

Arlovski bested Tanner Boser by way of unanimous decision, with all three judges’ respective scorecards reading 29-28 in favor of the Heavyweight legend.

Dana White addressed The Pitbull’s big win at UFC Vegas 13 and lauded the veteran fighter for his performance.

Heading into the fight, certain sections of the MMA community believed that Arlovski would be unable to defeat Boser who’s more than a decade younger than him.

Heavyweight prospect Tanner Boser is a well-rounded competitor who’s known to possess an aggressive fighting style, replete with decent volume striking. Nevertheless, Arlovski ended up landing more powerful strikes over the course of their three-round matchup. Although Boser seemingly had the edge concerning the number of strikes thrown, it was Arlovski’s hits that appeared to be more effective.

As noted, Arlovski ended up besting his younger foe via unanimous decision and is likely to continue working his way up in the UFC heavyweight division.

Dana White suggests that Andrei Arlovski’s chin has improved

Dana White chimed in with his two cents on Andrei Arlovski picking up another victory, particularly at this point in his professional Mixed Martial Arts career.

Andrei Arlovski turned 41 in February of this year and has shown no signs of stopping in his quest to regain the UFC Heavyweight Championship; a title that he’d won around 15 years ago.

Dana White opened up on Arlovski’s victory and stated –

“Listen, that guy has been here for 20 years, and to still be competing at that level and be pulling off a win tonight it’s pretty impressive. It seems like to me that his chin has gotten better, which is not supposed to happen. It doesn’t work that way. But yeah, he looked good tonight.” (*courtesy: MMA Junkie)

Furthermore, Dana White alluded to Andrei Arlovski being the recipient of a considerable amount of leg kicks in his fight, noting that The Pitbull might experience trouble walking over the next few days.

White explained that considering Arlovski’s age and what the talented fighter has been through over the past few years, he looked great in his fight at UFC Vegas 13.

Moreover, White noted that he’s happy for Andrei Arlovski and added that he is “a good guy”.

Which fighter would you like to see Andrei Arlovski face next? Sound off in the comments.