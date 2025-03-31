Dana White to be present at Donald Trump's surprise White House meeting with Bill Maher initiated by Kid Rock

UFC CEO Dana White will reportedly be present at a White House meeting between Donald Trump and comedian Bill Maher. Trump seemingly agreed to the meeting with Maher as a favor for musician Kid Rock.

Trump announced the decision on Truth Social, admitting he was hesitant but found the idea “interesting.” Maher, a longtime critic, has frequently attacked Trump’s leadership, even calling him a “mafia boss” in December.

Trump expressed doubt that the meeting would change Maher’s views, comparing him to Democrats who refused to acknowledge his recent congressional address. Despite this, he agreed to the sit-down at Kid Rock’s request. Sharing the update on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

"I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP. I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting."

He added:

"The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress, where I stated, correctly, that no matter what I said or did, they wouldn’t stand, they wouldn’t applaud, they wouldn’t smile or laugh and, certainly, they wouldn’t be in any way “nice.” Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong? In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present."

Check out Donald Trump's post on Truth Social below:

Donald Trump reveals Dana White might be present for meeting with Bill Maher. [Screenshot courtesy: @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social]

Henry Cejudo claims Dana White is still holding on to the grudge from his sudden retirement in 2020

Henry Cejudo wants one more fight left before calling it quits. However, he thinks that UFC CEO Dana White might not be on board.

Cejudo believes the UFC boss is still holding a grudge from his sudden retirement in 2020, a move that left the bantamweight title picture in limbo. Since returning, Cejudo has struggled, dropping fights to Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and most recently, Song Yadong.

Speaking about the situation in an interview with Grind City Media’s John Morgan, Cejudo said:

"I do feel like Dana's f*cking mad at me for retiring in 2020, and that's still in him. I do want to have a one-on-one conversation with him."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (21:15):

