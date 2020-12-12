After Michael Chandler's Bellator contract whiffled to a close, it didn't take the world's leading MMA promotion too long to sign one of the best Lightweights outside of the UFC.

Dana White announced that Chandler would serve as a backup fighter for the UFC 254 main event clash between Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, with the bout going perfectly well in which 'The Eagle' emerged as the winner, Chandler returned from Fight Island without stepping into the octagon.

Michael Chandler has officially signed with UFC, Dana White announced



Chandler will serve as a backup fighter for the #UFC254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

It has been almost three months since the 34-year-old signed with UFC and the former Bellator champion has got the tongues wagging of MMA fans, regarding his first fight in the promotion.

However, Dana White has said that he will soon reveal the details of Chandler's debut fight in UFC.

Dana White says a Michael Chandler fight is in the works

While speaking to the reporters after the UFC 256 weigh-ins, Dana White confirmed that details regarding Michael Chandler's fight will be revealed soon.

"We are working on that. We'll have something for you guys, soon," said White.

Michael Chandler will likely be sharing the octagon with a top 5 UFC lLghtweight contender, given the stardom of the Nashville-native and his achievements at Bellator.

Chandler is a three-time former Bellator Lightweight champion and has defeated the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson, the two erstwhile champions of the UFC's 155-pound division.

It was rumored that the 34-year-old would face Tony Ferguson in his debut UFC fight, however, El Cucuy asserted that he wouldn't mind facing Chandler as long as he fights in 2020 - something that the former Bellator champion was not willing to do.

"There is a zero percent chance I'll fight Tony Ferguson in December," said Chandler. Tony, you had the opportunity to fight me in October and you said no. You didn't even bring up fighting in December until it was way past the 11th hour. Let's be realistic and sign up for January 23."

Michael Chandler proposes a different date to Tony Ferguson



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ymwAhpkbYL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 18, 2020

