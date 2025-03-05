Dana White promises to make "broken" sport of boxing a "functioning business" within "five years"

Dana White appears ready to take the boxing world by storm as he recently made a bold promise for what he intends to accomplish as he forays into another combat sport. The UFC CEO outlined his vision and aspirations as a promoter in that he wants to have a lasting impact on boxing as a whole.

Ad

White and TKO recently made the official announcement that they will be collaborating with Turki Alalshikh to create a new boxing promotion that will operate much differently than what fans are accustomed to. They will be implementing a UFC model in terms of rankings and production, which could result in a shift in how the sport is consumed.

During their appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White and Alalshikh discussed the new boxing promotion and outlined their vision for the sport. The UFC CEO mentioned that despite the enormous revenue, the sport hasn't had any lasting impact on future generations like MMA has had and plans to fix that within five years:

Ad

Trending

"[Boxing] has to be the only sport that has generated trillions of dollars in revenue. And at the end of the day, there's nothing there. And the sport is broken and fragmented. You can't make the fights that everybody wants to see. For the first time ever, the sport is actually being invested in, everything is being pulled into one roof and it will actually a functioning business in the next five years."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dana White discloses latest on name of new boxing promotion with Turki Alalshikh

Dana White also disclosed the latest on the name of the new boxing promotion with Turki Alalshikh and who will make the decision.

During the aforementioned appearance, White mentioned that the official name will be determined but Alashikh added that he will support any name the UFC CEO comes up with:

Ad

"We're still working on [finding a name] too. It's TKO right now. We're not sure if Turki loves that yet or not, but we're working on it."

Check out Dana White's post officially announcing the creation of TKO's new boxing promotion with Turki Alalshikh below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.