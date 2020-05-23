Dana White provides interesting updates on Fight Island; UFC aiming to have the first event in June

Dana White said that he will stay on the island for a month.

The highly-anticipated 'Fight Island' will happen and it seems nobody can stop Dana White now as the UFC is laying the groundwork for an unprecedented set of events that will transpire in a few weeks.

Dana White joined John Anik on a live stream for ESPN MMA during which the UFC head honcho revealed the complete card for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event slated for the end of May.

UFC's ambitious 'Fight Island' could host its first event in June

Dana White also spilt the beans on the promotion's plans for 'Fight Island'. The company is currently looking to kickstart its Fight Island festivities in June and White expressed his confidence in putting together at least three to four cards a month.

White also added that he plans on staying on the island for a whole month.

“Literally this morning I was driving to work and I was talking to Ari and Ari goes ‘how many people a day ask you where ‘Fight Island’ is?’ cause I guess people are blowing him up asking him where ‘Fight Island’ is. People are very intrigued about ‘Fight Island’ and I’m excited for it. “Right now, we’re looking at June and we’re literally going to knock out three or four fights there in a month. I’m going to stay on the island for a month. I’m going to go stay there. I’ll probably be there the whole month of July.”

The UFC is in the process of setting up the infrastructure, which includes a full-fledged training facility and an arena to host the events. There are various logistical aspects that need to be taken care of in order to pull off a plan of this magnitude.

Dana White, however, is adamant on making Fight Island a reality. The fans can expect the events in June and July to happen at Fight Island and rest assured, it will be a spectacle like no other.