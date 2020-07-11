UFC President Dana White provides an update on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White gave an update on a potential Khabib return to the UFC.

Dana White said that the UFC has left Khabib alone to get his head straight

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

The unfortunate news of the death of the father of Khabib Nurmagomedov stunned the entire MMA world. UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was very close to his father and his father was also an important MMA pioneer. Following the news, it isn't clear now whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the MMA cage soon. Dana White in a recent presser went into detail as to what was next.

Dana White says the UFC has left Khabib alone for the time being

Dana White started off by saying that the news was terrible and that the UFC knew how close Khabib was to his father. Then Dana White proceeded to inform that for the time being they were letting him mourn and not disturb him for the time being.

“It’s terrible,” Dana White said “We feel horrible for Khabib and how much he loves his father and how close they were. [We’re] just giving him time to mourn and do whatever he needs to do. We’re not bothering him at all right now. We’re just leaving him alone.”

Dana White then added that for emphasis that the company was going to give Khabib Nurmagomedov the time he needed. Dana White said that Khabib needs to get his head straight and the UFC was going to allow him to do so.

“We’re not messing with Khabib right now,” Dana White stated. “We’re leaving Khabib alone. Khabib needs time. Khabib’s going to need time to get his head straight and figure out what’s next for him. We’re going to leave him alone for a little while. We’ll get it figured out.”

Dana White hasn't clarified whether or not Khabib will compete anytime soon so it isn't clear yet whether or not a unification bout with Justin Gaethje will happen or not. However, Dana White has given a very clear message that for now no one really knows what is going to happen.